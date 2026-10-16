Cultural burn planned for San Luis Obispo County on Monday

Community members may see smoke near Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo on Monday, October 19 as crews conduct a planned cultural burn at Johnson Ranch Open Space.

The two-acre burn will only move forward if weather and air quality conditions are favorable. The burn could be rescheduled if conditions create a high fire risk.

Johnson Ranch Open Space will be closed to the public Monday for safety.

The burn is being hosted by the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe, with support from local fire agencies and the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Officials say smoke will be visible in nearby communities. Children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions are advised to use caution if they smell smoke.