Day 1 of the Central Coast Renaissance Fair begins in San Luis Obispo

The 40th Annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival kicked off Saturday, July 18, at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

Attendees of the historical event experienced combat battles in era-appropriate armor, came face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth I’s court, and enjoyed stage performances of plays and music.

"I came out last year, and it was an absolute blast. You know, so I love working out the whole weekend for this dressing up," said festival attendee Jackie Ford. "Just great food. I mean, I'm a big fan of the Scotch eggs, and then I, I love dice. So, there's a bunch of trinkets here. There's leatherworking here. Kind of a little bit of everything that I'm interested in."

The fair marketplace has a variety of vendors selling handcrafted collectibles, costumes, and art.

Sunday, July 19, is the fair’s Pirate Day. During the day, a free treasure hunt will be available for attendees, and privateers will patrol the festival, teaching basic swordsmanship and the vocabulary of a true buccaneer.

Tickets are still available and go for $40 for adults and $35 for children and seniors. Costumes are not required but are highly encouraged.