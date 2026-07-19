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Day 1 of the Central Coast Renaissance Fair begins in San Luis Obispo

Renaissance Fair SLO
KSBY News
Renaissance Fair SLO
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The 40th Annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival kicked off Saturday, July 18, at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.

Attendees of the historical event experienced combat battles in era-appropriate armor, came face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth I’s court, and enjoyed stage performances of plays and music.

"I came out last year, and it was an absolute blast. You know, so I love working out the whole weekend for this dressing up," said festival attendee Jackie Ford. "Just great food. I mean, I'm a big fan of the Scotch eggs, and then I, I love dice. So, there's a bunch of trinkets here. There's leatherworking here. Kind of a little bit of everything that I'm interested in."

The fair marketplace has a variety of vendors selling handcrafted collectibles, costumes, and art.

Sunday, July 19, is the fair’s Pirate Day. During the day, a free treasure hunt will be available for attendees, and privateers will patrol the festival, teaching basic swordsmanship and the vocabulary of a true buccaneer.

Tickets are still available and go for $40 for adults and $35 for children and seniors. Costumes are not required but are highly encouraged.

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