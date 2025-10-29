Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday and Red Cross urges residents to test smoke alarms

As Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2, the American Red Cross is reminding everyone to test your smoke alarms.

"Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to safely get out," said Daniela Aguilar, Regional Preparedness Manager for the Central California Region.

The Red Cross recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside and outside bedrooms; replacing alarms every 10 years; and practicing a two-minute fire escape plan with at least two exits from each room and a safe meeting spot outside.

For more fire safety tips and to download the free Red Cross Emergency app, visit: Home Fire Prevention & Safety Tips | American Red Cross