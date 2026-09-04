Demolition underway at former SLO County probation building

San Luis Obispo County has begun demolition activities at its former Probation Department building, known as Casa Loma, after the facility reached the end of its service life and was vacated earlier this year.

The building at 1730 Bishop St. housed the Probation Department until March 2026, when staff relocated to a new headquarters nearby. County officials said the structure, built in the 1940s, no longer met the department's operational needs and had become too costly to maintain.

The County Board of Supervisors approved construction of a new probation facility and demolition of Casa Loma in 2017.

Demolition work has been divided into two phases due to concerns that forecasted El Niño-related rains could increase the risk of erosion.

The first phase, which began this week, includes demolition of the main Casa Loma building and two modular buildings behind it, filling and compacting the basement area, and securing the site with temporary fencing and concrete barriers. The existing asphalt parking lot will remain until the second phase.

Phase 2 is scheduled for spring 2027, after the rainy season. That work will include removing a retaining wall, portions of the asphalt and other concrete areas, restoring the property to its natural grade and installing additional erosion-control measures.

Demolition activities will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Phase 1 expected to continue through October.

County officials said nearby residents and travelers may experience increased truck traffic, construction noise, vibration and temporary traffic controls in the Bishop Street and Johnson Avenue area. Dust-control measures will be implemented, and the county said all work will comply with applicable safety and environmental regulations.

Officials are urging motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to use caution near the construction zone.