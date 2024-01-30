Dental staff surveying the damage that destroyed two dental offices in San Luis Obispo

Dental staff spent Monday morning surveying the damage caused by a fire that destroyed two dental offices over the weekend in San Luis Obispo.

James Miller has been coming to one of the offices for decades.

On Monday, he drove from Cayucos to Dr. Michael Colleran's practice to give his condolences to everyone there.

Miller says he’s been happy with the services he’s received over the years but is disappointed that all his physical records from those visits are now gone.

“Dr. Colleran has been super good with me and I've had pretty good issues with my teeth and I appreciate it,” Miller said.

Sonja Cleveland works in one of the offices that burned down.

“To see this happen, it was pretty shocking,” Cleveland said.

She says despite not being able to work out of her normal office, she and other staff have been reaching out to impacted patients.

“We can text our patients. I can be at home and text our patients to make it look like it's coming from our practice. We also have access to our schedule to let our patients know of the situation,” Cleveland said.

She adds that they are working hard to get the practice up and running again.

“Doctors are in the process of renting a couple of areas so we can take care of the patients because that's the most important thing,” Cleveland continued.

Despite the damage to the practice, she is keeping a positive attitude.

“It could be worse. No one was hurt. Everything that was damaged can be replaced and hey, we get to have a remodel so that's cool,” Cleveland said.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to review the footage. Garbage cans nearby also caught fire early Saturday morning leading police to believe the fires, which are considered suspicious, are all connected.

You can contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 if you notice anything that may be helpful to the investigation.

