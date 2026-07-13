Deyo Dances to debut dance performance at Spanos Theater

A local dance company will be offering free performances for the community in San Luis Obispo.

Deyo Dances will debut a new show called Ro-Sham-Beau at Cal Poly's Spanos Theater on Saturday, July 18th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 19th at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the performance explores the shift from a peaceful afternoon to violence, which then imagines a better ending. The show features professional dancers from across the country.

Both shows will be followed up by a Q&A session with Lisa Deyo, the creator, and the dancers.