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Deyo Dances to debut dance performance at Spanos Theater

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KSBY
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A local dance company will be offering free performances for the community in San Luis Obispo.

Deyo Dances will debut a new show called Ro-Sham-Beau at Cal Poly's Spanos Theater on Saturday, July 18th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 19th at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the performance explores the shift from a peaceful afternoon to violence, which then imagines a better ending. The show features professional dancers from across the country.

Both shows will be followed up by a Q&A session with Lisa Deyo, the creator, and the dancers.

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