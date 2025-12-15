Disco Christmas show raises funds for SLO Food Bank

Community members turned out for a festive Disco Christmas show at Studio de Myriam, where guests enjoyed a series of holiday-themed performances and had the option to purchase wine. Organizers encouraged attendees to embrace the disco spirit by dressing up in themed outfits.

Myriam Olaizola, the president of Central Coast Follies, shared, "Today's really special is the first time, actually, that we're doing a show inside the studio for performance. We have done little appearances here and there, but not like a full-blown show. So, it's very exciting, and we pretty much sold all of our tickets, which was, great."

All proceeds from the event will benefit the San Luis Obispo Food Bank.