Do-it-yourself 'ReMaker Space' officially opens in San Luis Obispo

An innovative space where community members can restore furniture, learn hands-on skills and creatively reuse materials officially opened in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

It's called the DIY Re-Maker Space at the San Luis Obispo ReStore.

The location, operated by Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County, will feature a fully equipped workshop with both hand- and power tools, designed for do-it-yourself projects of all kinds for those who may not have access to the necessary tools or workshop.

"We're really, really excited," said Anthony Overton, the CEO for the county's Habitat for Humanity branch. "We're super thankful, too."

The Re-Maker Space will also host free workshops led by local experts and offer volunteer-led open hours each week.

Representatives with Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County say community members can support the launch of the space by donating gently used tools or making monetary donations.

"Our sponsors on this — [the Rotary Club] helped make this possible as well as one of our very own ReStore volunteers," Overton continued. "Really, without their support, we wouldn't have gotten off the ground."