Doctors recommend getting flu vaccine as new strain emerges

According to waste water testing done by SLO County Public Health, there were 60 positive influenza cases in November in the county, up from 36 in October.

The California Department of Public Health says seasonal flu, or influenza, cases are increasing, especially for places like Southern California and the Bay Area.

They recommend everyone ages 6 months and up get a flu vaccine; a recommendation that comes as a new flu variant is top of mind for some community members.

The CDC says the variant was first spotted late in the flu season, which typically runs from April to September, for the Southern Hemisphere.

The most recent CDC data shows the K Subclade made up 56% of all H3N2 flu cases, which accounts for the bulk of people infected.

Doctors told Scripps News this new variant is not more severe than the other flu variants, but say this year's vaccine may not totally protect against it. Despite that, they recommend getting this years vaccine.