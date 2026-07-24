Double your impact for homeless pets in August

Every donation to Woods Humane Society made during August will go twice as far thanks to a $25,000 matching gift from The Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, and an anonymous donor.

The August Match Challenge aims to help the shelter raise $50,000 as it faces increasing costs and a growing number of homeless puppies and kittens needing specialized medical care.

One of those success stories is Sled, a tiny puppy born with a life-threatening enlarged heart. After receiving life-saving open-heart surgery funded through community support, Sled made a remarkable recovery, found a loving home, and is now thriving alongside his canine sibling.

Woods Humane Society expects to care for more than 3,000 dogs and cats this year.

Matched donations will help provide food, shelter, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, medical treatment, and adoption support for animals in need.

Community members can make a matched donation throughout August online at Animal Shelter - Pet Adoptions | Woods Humane Society or in person at the organization's San Luis Obispo and Atascadero shelter locations.