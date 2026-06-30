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Downed tree causes traffic backup on Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade

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A large tree fell across the northbound lanes of Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
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UPDATE (2:59 p.m.) - The highway has been cleared and reopened, according to CHP.
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UPDATE (2:44 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports that the #1 lane of the highway is now open, but the #2 lane and right-hand shoulder remain closed while crews continue work to clear the tree.
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(2:05 p.m.) - A tree fell onto Highway 101 near the top of the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday, blocking northbound lanes.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, smaller vehicles are able to get around the tree in the fast lane, but traffic is backed up.

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Northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade were backed up on Tuesday, June 30, due to a tree down in the lanes.

It's unknown how long it will take crews to remove the tree. Travelers should expect continued traffic through the area.

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