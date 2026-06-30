Downed tree causes traffic backup on Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade

UPDATE (2:59 p.m.) - The highway has been cleared and reopened, according to CHP.

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UPDATE (2:44 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports that the #1 lane of the highway is now open, but the #2 lane and right-hand shoulder remain closed while crews continue work to clear the tree.

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(2:05 p.m.) - A tree fell onto Highway 101 near the top of the Cuesta Grade on Tuesday, blocking northbound lanes.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, smaller vehicles are able to get around the tree in the fast lane, but traffic is backed up.

KSBY Northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade were backed up on Tuesday, June 30, due to a tree down in the lanes.

It's unknown how long it will take crews to remove the tree. Travelers should expect continued traffic through the area.