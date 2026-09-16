Downtown Centre Cinemas in San Luis Obispo temporarily closes

Downtown Centre Cinemas in downtown San Luis Obispo is temporarily closing its doors as crews continue renovations aimed at giving moviegoers a more modern theater experience.

The cinema announced the closure on social media, saying work is underway on a brand-new snack bar.

The theater says it plans to announce its reopening date in time for the holidays, with updates on upcoming ticket sales to be shared on social media.

The latest work is part of a larger renovation project that began earlier this year.

Back in February, KSBY News reported that construction was in full swing at the theater, with crews focusing on the lobby and concessions area.

That followed an earlier round of upgrades, including new sound and visual technology designed to improve the moviegoing experience.

Owner Bruce Sanborn said at the time that the goal was simple: get more people back into theater seats.

The effort comes as local cinemas continue looking for ways to compete with at-home entertainment.

Now, Downtown Centre Cinemas says it is putting the finishing touches on its latest improvements.