Downtown San Luis Obispo prepares for Halloween crowds

With Halloween falling on a Friday this year, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is anticipating a busy few days.

"We're going to be on foot, on bikes, and the car just kind of all throughout the community for Friday night for trick or treating," said Christine Wallace, SLOPD Public Information Officer. "We've got folks that are going to be assigned to the heavy trick or treat neighborhoods to help provide more visibility for the littles as they're cruising around getting candy.

She says that, in addition to more staffing, a Safety Enhancement Zone will be in effect all weekend. That means fines for certain offenses will go up.

"Fines for noise, unruly gathering, open container and public urination are doubled," Wallace explained. "So, [the] fine for one of those violations would start at $700 and they would max out at $1,000. It's very expensive. What we found is, is that these zones can be a really decent deterrent for party-related behaviors that impact the community in a negative way."

SLOPD says Friday and Saturday will likely be the busiest days of the week.

Local bars are also gearing up.

"You always want to have the proper staff on hand, you know, and after drinks in the bar, you know, enough food," said Randall Lakey, from BA Start.

BA Start, an arcade bar in downtown San Luis Obispo, says they hope the crowds will stop in Friday, not only to celebrate Halloween, but to help support their pinball tournament fundraiser for the "Hearst Cancer Research Center."

"We got bands and different things going on starting tonight, tomorrow night. And, you know, we're just trying to create a good environment to have fun," Lakey said.

At Bulls Tavern, a bartender said she and her team have stocked extra liquor and will have additional staffing to meet the demand.

SLOPD says no matter what your plans are for the holiday, safety is important.

"Pack your patience, have fun, be seen, don't drink and drive, you know, party smart," Wallace said.