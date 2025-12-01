Downtown SLO offers free garage parking on select dates for the holidays

San Luis Obispo is making holiday outings easier by offering free garage parking downtown on select days. Free parking will be available on all Sundays throughout December, as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. There will also be free parking during the 49th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade on Friday, December 5th, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pablo Godoy, a San Luis Obispo resident, says, "I like the free parking though, because it's really annoying like looking for spots, like, far away. But I don't know. It makes it easy too, because, like, these parking garages are really close to where you want to go."

City officials say the free parking program is designed to help the community enjoy holiday festivities and support local businesses.