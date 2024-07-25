Downtown SLO tree dedication program helping light the city and memorialize loved ones

A day of remembrance for a life long-lived also served as a way to keep downtown San Luis Obispo vibrant and revitalize a long-time commemorative tree dedication program.

On Wednesday, it was a celebration of life and dedication for Dede Lemay who passed away on December 26, 2023. Her son, Todd Lemay, said he wanted a way for her to be remembered forever.

“We just thought that would be a great way for us to have a place to come and lay flowers or just remember her,“ Lemay said.

Dede Lemay’s tree is just one of many that line Higuera Street. It’s part of the light-up commemorative tree dedication program in partnership with Downtown SLO. People and businesses can adopt a tree and dedicate it to a loved one. The city manages and maintains the trees.

“There's interest to get this program going and to expose the community that this is an opportunity for you to leave a legacy downtown,” said Ali Bailey, Downtown SLO Sr. Director of Events & Fundraising.

The ownership of a tree makes the city brighter as well with each owner responsible for paying for lights to go up in their tree.

“It's a contributor of keeping our downtown clean and safe and vibrant and exciting to see and visit,” Downtown SLO CEO LeBren Harris explained.

Originating back in 2010, Bailey explained that it’s just now making a resurgence in 2024.

“Family members are looking for ways to honor a loved one and so we've had some interest," Bailey added.

For Todd Lemay and his husband, Stephen, they now have two adopted trees of their own after Wednesday’s dedication.

“Fitting that she was such a pillar of our family for her to stand here and memorial with all of these other beautiful people,” Lemay said.

According to Bailey, there are 21 currently dedicated trees on Higuera Street between Garden and Morro Street.

For more information on how to adopt a tree, reach out to Downtown SLO for more details.