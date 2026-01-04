Downtown SLO welcomes a new Western wear clothing store

Salinas Charreria is now open in downtown San Luis Obispo. The new shop, located at 716 Higuera Street, specializes in high-end Western wear.

To celebrate their grand opening, Salinas Charreria announced on Instagram that the first 50 customers would receive a free palm sombrero.

Christian Salinas and Austin Perkins, the store owners, shared, "We want this to be the store that people come to when they think of, oh, I want to just nice or I want to get something nice for, this event coming up or even daily where, you know, we just plan on supporting, the community as much as they support us."

In addition to the new San Luis Obispo location, Salinas Charreria also has a store at 1523 South Broadway in Santa Maria.