Dozens of python skin boots seized from San Luis Obispo western wear store

San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives confiscated 85 pairs of boots made with python skin from a downtown store on Sunday, according to the department.

Police say they located the boots while serving a search warrant at Salinas Charreria Western Wear on Higuera Street.

Under state law, it is illegal to import or sell products made with python skin in California. The crime is a misdemeanor, carrying a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and/or up to six months in county jail.

Police say the boots they seized are worth $400 to $600 per pair.

The boots were reportedly turned over to investigators with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who are investigating a second location in Santa Barbara County. Salinas Charreria also has a store in Santa Maria.

KSBY News called Salinas Charreria, but the business declined to comment.