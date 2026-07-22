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Dozens of python skin boots seized from San Luis Obispo western wear store

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San Luis Obispo Police Department
Boots confiscated from Salinas Charreria Western Wear in San Luis Obispo.
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San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives confiscated 85 pairs of boots made with python skin from a downtown store on Sunday, according to the department.

Police say they located the boots while serving a search warrant at Salinas Charreria Western Wear on Higuera Street.

Under state law, it is illegal to import or sell products made with python skin in California. The crime is a misdemeanor, carrying a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and/or up to six months in county jail.

Police say the boots they seized are worth $400 to $600 per pair.

The boots were reportedly turned over to investigators with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who are investigating a second location in Santa Barbara County. Salinas Charreria also has a store in Santa Maria.

KSBY News called Salinas Charreria, but the business declined to comment.

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