Drip Bros founders giving back to the community through growing business

At a Little League game in San Luis Obispo, two young entrepreneurs are stepping up to the plate, both on the field and in the business world.

Teammates and best friends Jackson and Jackson have turned their love of baseball into a growing brand, Drip Bros, adding a new layer of team spirit to the game.

The team chants before their game, “Yankees on me, Yankees on three, 1, 2, 3 Yankees!”

Dripped out in matching necklaces, the team is showing off both style and unity. The company, which now sponsors their team, started as a simple fourth-grade school project.

“We've been on the same baseball team since we started T-ball… all the way up til now,” said co-founder Jackson Houser.

From teammates to business partners, the boys began making necklaces and bracelets in different team colors, eventually expanding into customizable pieces. One standout feature is a removable number charm, allowing players to switch teams without needing a new accessory.

Their business has already reached new heights. The duo took their products to the Savannah Bananas and recently landed a spot online with major retailer Nordstrom.

“My mom made a lot of calls… and our sales are increasing. We’ve made $3,563 this month,” said Jax Judge.

Beyond the business success, the boys are focused on giving back. A portion of their sales goes to KEEN USA, helping kids with disabilities play sports.

“We believe in the sport and to get outside,” explained Judge, “but some kids have disabilities, and can't do that type of stuff, so we want to donate to them so they can do all kinds of sports.”

When asked for advice for other young entrepreneurs, the message was simple: “Never give up… tell everybody about it. Get business cards, and post videos,” they added.

Looking ahead, the boys hope to grow their brand even further, getting their “drip” on more players and maybe even pitching their idea on Shark Tank one day.

