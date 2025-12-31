Driver arrested following San Luis Obispo crash

A driver is under arrest after crashing in San Luis Obispo.

The collision happened Monday night along the 3800 block of Broad Street.

San Luis Obispo police say the driver of a pickup went off the road, crashing through a fence and into the patio area of SESLOC Credit Union.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

“We are grateful this incident occurred after business hours when the patio was empty. This serves as a stark reminder of how quickly an impaired driver can lose control. Drive sober or get a ride,” police said in a social media post.