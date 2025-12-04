Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver falls asleep, crashes into parked cars in San Luis Obispo

The driver was treated for minor injuries, police said
A parked vehicle was damaged in San Luis Obispo the morning of Dec. 4, 2025 when a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into it, police said.
Several parked cars in San Luis Obispo were damaged Thursday morning when a sleeping driver crashed into them, police said.

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Hathway Avenue.

"I woke up to my car, my friend’s car being completely damaged. Another car flipped over, airbags fully activated, windows smashed. Police, ambulance everywhere, but yeah, just total chaos," said student Philip Quigley.

Police said no one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the collision.

The driver who police say fell asleep at the wheel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They said the passenger was not hurt.

