Driver falls asleep, crashes into parked cars in San Luis Obispo

Several parked cars in San Luis Obispo were damaged Thursday morning when a sleeping driver crashed into them, police said.

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Hathway Avenue.

"I woke up to my car, my friend’s car being completely damaged. Another car flipped over, airbags fully activated, windows smashed. Police, ambulance everywhere, but yeah, just total chaos," said student Philip Quigley.

Police said no one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the collision.

The driver who police say fell asleep at the wheel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They said the passenger was not hurt.