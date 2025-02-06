Drivers in San Luis Obispo may be subject to DUI checkpoint Friday evening

The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) reports that it will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint within the city from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

According to SLOPD, the purpose of the checkpoints is to promote public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Evan Stradley said in a press release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

SLOPD reminds the public that impaired driving can be caused by alcohol, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and medicinal and recreational marijuana.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to authorities.