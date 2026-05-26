Early Warning System siren test in San Luis Obispo County

Pacific Gas & Electric will be conducting annual maintenance on the Early Warning System sirens.

Officials say during this annual maintenance, each of the 130 sirens are inspected and tested individually to make sure the system is ready in case of an emergency.

After the inspection, each siren will undergo a brief growl test. This will last for a few seconds.

If you hear the brief siren, no action is required.

The annual siren maintenance will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. over the next few weeks.

Crews will be working on sirens in the See Canyon, Squire Canyon, Davis Canyon, and Perfumo Canyon areas.

Should you hear a siren for several minutes, officials say you should tune into a local radio or television station for emergency information.

During an emergency, the sirens can be heard for three minutes.

While the Early Warning System sirens were installed and are maintained as one of the requirements related to the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the sirens can be used for any local emergency where there is a need for the public to take action.

Additional information on the siren system as well as emergency preparedness information, can be found at https://www.readyslo.org.