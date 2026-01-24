Ebony restaurant closing doors after lease ends, looking for new home in San Luis Obispo

A popular Ethiopian restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo is serving its last meals this week, with hopes of reopening in a new location soon.

Ebony SLO, known for its authentic Ethiopian cuisine, began in the Kitchen Terminal near the San Luis Obispo County Airport before moving nearly two years ago to The Network Shopping Center off Higuera Street.

Now, co‑owner Feben Teffera says the lease is up and the search for a new home is on.

“We’re hoping there will be a next chapter where we find a place in SLO and move into it. As we’re packing, I’m still hopeful something will happen,” Teffera said.

Teffera explains that the restaurant signed a short lease less than two years ago because it was affordable. While they hoped for a renewal, the Davis family, which owns the building, had other plans. Discussions eventually led to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art taking over the space as part of a major expansion.

“Towards the end, we knew we weren’t staying. It’s a tight spot to look for a new place now, but we went in knowing it was a two‑year lease,” Teffera said.

SLO Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish says planning for the expansion began in early 2025. In November, the museum unveiled a $20 million project to triple its current space and broaden its cultural reach in downtown. The expansion is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Ebony SLO’s final day of service will be January 24. Teffera, who is originally from Ethiopia and has lived in San Luis Obispo for nearly a decade, says she’s determined to stay in the community and keep cooking.

“Best case scenario, we find a small takeout spot, keep operating, and then regroup to see what we can do about having a full restaurant again,” she said.

Despite the closure, she welcomes the museum project, believing it will bring more people downtown.