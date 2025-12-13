Edna 4-H Leadership team delivers holiday cheer to Jack’s Helping Hand

The Edna 4-H Leadership Team dropped off a special delivery at Jack's Helping Hand on Friday, Dec. 12, as part of their 5th annual Jack's Toy Drive. The nonprofit is committed to bringing joy to children undergoing treatment for medical conditions, cancer, and special needs during the holiday season.

Nathan McRoberts, the president for Edna 4-H, shares, "It's great because, some kids that are, like, in and out of the hospital can't really get to, to have, like, a Christmas or like a tree and get presents. And if people can't afford presents because of the hospital bills, they could come here and, pick out their toys and stuff."

Club officials say this initiative is designed to make doctor visits less stressful.