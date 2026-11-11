Edna Valley winery owner knighted for decades of service

Jean-Pierre Wolff, owner of Wolff Vineyards in Edna Valley, was officially knighted on Tuesday, November 10 during a ceremony at the winery.

Wolff was recognized for his decades of work promoting economic ties and trade between Belgium and the United States.

He served as an adviser in economic diplomacy from 1985 to 2024 and described himself as a “Business Matchmaker,” helping promote Belgium in the U.S.

“It is quite an honor to be knighted. And I did not expect that as an appreciation for my, my years of service,” Wolff said.

Wolff received the honor last July but was officially presented with the award Tuesday during a small ceremony at Wolff Vineyards.