Emergency officials keep an eye on the Lizzie Fire burn scar during rain event

San Luis Obispo City officials are keeping a close eye on the Lizzie Fire burn scar as rain moves in this week.

Emergency Manager with the city, James Blattler says they are working to remove trees and dead vegetation in and near drainage areas. The work is expected to continue for the next several weeks.

The removal of debris was identified as a priority after the city had a professional arborist and engineers identify what could lead to dangerous conditions in the area.

In the meantime, nearby residents are being asked to prepare for several days of wet weather.

"We have been in touch with some of the residents that were identified as some of the areas that could potentially be at risk. The report did identify some low to moderate risk to property and low risk to life. However, we are continuing to take action, being in contact with those that they can take before the rain comes. And if and when it starts to flow they prepared to protect their property," said Blattler.

The nearby Bowden Ranch Trail is also closed during the debris removal. Once the rain stops, the city ranger service will reevaluate if the closure is still necessary.

Blattler says all residents should always be prepared to evacuate and remember the six "P's" when getting ready to evacuate:

1. People and pets

2. Papers, including phone numbers and important documents.

3. Prescriptions, including vitamins and eyeglasses

4. Pictures, and other irreplaceable memorabilia

5. Personal computer, including any storage drives

6. Plastic, credit cards and cash

"While the likelihood of damaging flood flows is generally considered low, there are important steps residents should take if they live below the burn scar of the Lizzie Fire, especially those that live near or adjacent to a creek or drainage," said Blattler.

Residents can also check ReadySlo.org for more information.