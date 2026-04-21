Ethiopian restaurant Ebony SLO announces new takeout location in San Luis Obispo

Ebony SLO, a popular Ethiopian restaurant that closed its downtown San Luis Obispo location earlier this year, is reopening for takeout service starting April 27.

According to their Instagram post, the restaurant will operate three days a week on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. out of the Salty Bagel SLO kitchen on Cross Street while Ebony SLO prepares for a permanent home in the fall.

The reopening fulfills a goal set by co-owner Feben Teffera when the restaurant served its last meals at The Network Shopping Center off Higuera Street on January 24.

Teffera, who is originally from Ethiopia and has lived in San Luis Obispo for nearly a decade, was determined to stay in the community and keep cooking.

Known for its authentic Ethiopian cuisine, Ebony SLO began in the Kitchen Terminal near the San Luis Obispo County Airport before moving to the downtown location on a short lease less than two years ago because it was affordable.

While the restaurant hoped for a renewal, the owners of the building had other plans. Discussions eventually led to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art taking over the space as part of a major expansion.

SLO Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish said planning for the expansion began in early 2025.

WATCH: Teffera, Standish discuss changes at downtown property

Ebony restaurant closing doors after lease ends, looking for new home in San Luis Obispo

In November, the museum unveiled a $20 million project to triple its current space and broaden its cultural reach in downtown. The expansion is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Despite the closure of their downtown location, Teffera welcomed the museum project, believing it will bring more people downtown.