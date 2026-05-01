F. McLintocks and Buffalo Pub and Grill listed for sale

For sale signs are now up in the windows of the former F. McLintocks and Buffalo Pub and Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Frank Robbins and his family have been long-time customers of F. McLintocks in Shell Beach and in downtown San Luis Obispo. They weren't expecting to find the property for sale when they tried to stop in for lunch.

"Disappointed. In fact, we came here specifically to have lunch on our way home," Robbins said.

He's hoping someone will step in to keep the legacy alive.

"I'd like to have someone step up with the cash and reopen it," he said.

The Higuera Street F. McLintocks and Buffalo Pub and Grill locations were both formerly owned by the Breault family. According to Pacifica Commercial Realty, which is overseeing the sales, McLintocks is listed for $1,695,000. The slightly smaller Buffalo Pub and Grill is listed for nearly $1,295,000.

Ann Porter has lived in San Luis Obispo since the 1970s and says the downtown area has seen a lot of change over the years.

"When we were young, going to McLintocks was really fun," she said. "It's really sad when we have vacancies."

However, some downtown vacancies are being filled. Conrad Karl, the owner of Uma's, a Eurasian restaurant opening two doors down from McLintocks, says he's not worried about the empty storefronts next door.

"I really don't have any concerns with them staying vacant, and whatever goes in there would be fine," Karl said.

The Shell Beach F. McLintocks is also on the market. Following a foreclosure auction of the property last month with no bids, the site returned to the bank. Pacifica Commercial Realty has since been asked to help sell it again, listing the property at $4.5 million.

Several attempts to reach the Breault family for comment have not been returned. Many viewers have asked about the fate of the photos and other items inside F. McLintocks. At this point, it remains unclear what will be done with them.