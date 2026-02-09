Fairy tales come to life during Royal Ball at the Madonna Inn

Families on the Central Coast stepped straight into a fairy tale on Sunday as a Royal Ball took over one of San Luis Obispo's most iconic locations, celebrating imagination, kindness, and childhood magic.

"A Wish Your Heart Makes" hosted the Glass Slipper Royal Ball at the Madonna Inn on Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event transformed the historic venue into a storybook setting where children got to dress like royalty and celebrate alongside their favorite princesses and princes.

The event featured a grand royal entrance, a Cinderella coronation, an immersive storytime, ballroom dancing, and even royal manners lessons. A fairy godmother also led a special wish-granting ceremony.