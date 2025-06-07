Watch Now
Family members, friends gather at San Luis Obispo High School to celebrate graduating seniors

The Class of 2025 is reportedly the first to attend all four years of high school in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SLOHS 2025 Graduation Ceremony
KSBY News
High school is wrapping up for students in the graduating Class of 2025 across the Central Coast.

At San Luis Obispo High School (SLO High), family members, friends and other supporters took to Holt Field on Friday for a graduation ceremony.

There were reportedly 378 students graduating.

KSBY spoke with SLO High graduate Laela Burgess about how the special moment played out for her.

"It didn't really hit me until I actually stood up and moved the tassel to the left side, and I was trying not to cry... It's a really surreal feeling. To do it with everyone I grew up with is really cool," said Burgess.

Burgess says she plans to study human biology and play indoor volleyball at UC Davis this Fall.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

