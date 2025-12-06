Festive reindeer run 5K brings holiday cheer to San Luis Obispo

The County of San Luis Obispo and Friday Night Live teamed up to hold the annual Reindeer Run 5K at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, December 26. Runners showed up ready to spread holiday cheer, many even sported festive outfits!

Megan Fraunheim from Friday Night Live County Courthouse shared, "One thing that we really noticed is people come back every single year to do this event. So throughout the years, it's just been growing and growing. And people really how fun, how festive, how family-friendly it is. So we're just excited to keep growing and keeping on the community,"

After the run, participants enjoyed a raffle prize giveaway and a spirited contest. All proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for SLO County high school seniors who are active in Friday Night Live chapters.