Filipponi Ranch partners with Tolosa Children’s Dental Center to support oral health care

Filipponi Ranch Winery in San Luis Obispo is hosting a fundraiser for Tolosa Children’s Dental Center on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 2-5 p.m.

Proceeds from “Sip for Smiles” will help supply dental equipment and provide local children with access to oral health care.

Tolosa Children’s Dental Center serves thousands of local underinsured children annually. Its mission is to improve oral health care throughout the county and to promote healthy, confident smiles and minds.

The fundraiser will feature local wine, snacks, live performances, and a silent auction. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online.

