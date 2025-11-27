'Filling hearts': Thousands gather at SLO Elks Lodge for free Thanksgiving meal

Close to 2,000 people gathered at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge on Wednesday for SLO Grassroots' annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

Volunteers offered both dine-in and take-out options, featuring meals with all the classic holiday fixings.

According to the SLO Grassroots website, the tradition began in 1971 with the organization's founder, Maxine Lewis.

Since then, organizers tell KSBY that the event has brought community members together every year.

"This is one of those true comfort meals where we come together and eat this food together, and we're filling bellies, we're filling hearts, we're sitting together and creating connections in our community," Heather Todd, the chair of SLO Grassroots, said. "These are all our neighbors. These are all people that we live with in our own community."

Community reporter Karson Wells was at the dinner on Wednesday, helping serve community members their free meals.

In addition to its annual Thanksgiving dinner, SLO Grassroots also runs a food and clothing pantry year-round.

More information about the nonprofit can be found on its website.