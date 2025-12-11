Final days of KSBY’s Season of Hope food and toy drive

There are just a few days left of KSBY’s annual Season of Hope food and toy drive.

Every year during the holiday season, we team up with local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, and sponsors to collect donations for our Central Coast neighbors in need.

The success of this campaign wouldn’t be possible without support from the people and organizations that serve our local communities, like Altrusa International of San Luis Obispo County, which stopped by KSBY on Wednesday to drop off a $1,000 donation, along with some gifts.

“We came out here to support Season of Hope because we are a community-oriented organization, and by doing that, we brought some beautiful toys. We also have wonderful books for the children,” said Beth Lorenzo, Altrusa International Foundation of SLO County President.

Altrusa International of San Luis Obispo County aims to give back to the community and promote literacy through scholarships, grants, and fundraisers for local students and families.

The Season of Hope wraps up on December 12. There are multiple locations in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties where you can drop off donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys. Click here for a list of locations or to make a monetary donation.