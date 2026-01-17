Fire crews respond to a smoke report in lithium battery barrels

On Thursday, Jan. 16, San Luis Obispo Fire Department crews responded to reports of smoke coming from containment barrels outside a business on South Higuera Street at around 7:32 p.m. This is the same location where a lithium-ion battery fire broke out earlier during the week.

Firefighters acted quickly to cool the barrels, and one firefighter was treated and released from the hospital with a minor injury. Crews, along with hazardous materials teams, say they will continue to monitor the site until it’s safe. Officials say there may still be emergency vehicles in the area, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.