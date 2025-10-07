Fire Prevention Week highlights dangers of lithium-ion batteries

It's fire prevention week, and the focus is on lithium-ion batteries.

"There are more of them in circulation now," said Joe Little, the city of San Luis Obispo's Fire Department emergency manager. "Everyone has a device in their home, multiple devices in their home that use them."

He says these fires can be dangerous.

"Those fires, not only are they producing a great deal of heat, they produce some very hazardous gases that come off them," said Little. "One thing we tell people is if there is a fire, leave the home, don't try to extinguish it. Just get away from it and call 911."

He says that so far in 2025, there have been six battery-related fires in the city, with one of the big reasons being that they are not being disposed of properly.

"Batteries are one of the leading causes of fires, either in trucks or in our recycling facilities," said Coby Skye, the CEO of SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority. "A lot of people don't know that batteries should never be thrown in any of the curbside containers. And that is because when they're processed there, maybe compacted in the truck, or they go into the recycling facility and a piece of machinery will cut into a battery. It can actually lead to an explosion or fire."

"When it's time to dispose of a battery, take it someplace like Office Depot or Best Buy," said Little. "You can find those locations at the IWMA website. Also, the household hazardous waste, at our two local landfills. Also, will take them."

It's also important to buy your batteries from reputable companies and look for signs that the battery is going bad.

"You're looking for swollen batteries," said Little. "You know when that happens, it's time to let them go."

You should also unplug the battery once it's fully charged.

Fire prevention week runs through Saturday, and there are fire prevention events all over the Central Coast.