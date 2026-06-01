First election results to be released in San Luis Obispo County after 8 p.m. on Tuesday: What you need to know

If you want your vote to count in the first results released in Tuesday night's primary election in San Luis Obispo County, you have the opportunity to bring your ballot in to the County Clerk-Recorder's Office and sign it in front of an election worker. This will ensure your ballot will automatically be populated in the tally set to be released at 8 p.m. Election results will be posted on the county's website at 8 p.m at THIS LINK.

KSBY The San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder's office has a ballot drop box at the front entrance.

Spokesperson Erin Clausen told KSBY that all ballots will be counted once the tally is finalized within a few days. If you walk into the building and sign in front of a clerk, your vote will be a part of the first release of results.

KSBY Erin Clausen is the spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office

"We get thousands and thousands of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, mail ballots, which is perfectly fine and absolutely a part of the voting process," Clausen said. "But those ballots, a lot of people do not realize, get signature-verified and counted after Election Day. So by offering this new opportunity to come and vote in-person at our office, that means they get signature verified on-the-spot, and will be a part of the election night results."

Additionally, if you misplaced your ballot but want to ensure your vote counts, you can walk up to the counter where Clausen says they will void your original ballot and provide you with one you can sign and have your signature verified in-person, as well.

KSBY Voters stand in line to have their signature witnessed and tallied on-the-spot at the SLO Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. California law requires that employees scheduled to work during that time be allowed to take up to two hours off to vote, without losing any pay. The law states you may take as much time off as you need to vote, but only two hours of that time will be paid. The flyer California provides to employers to post with this information can be found AT THIS LINK.

California Secretary of State's Office This is the cover of the flyer provided to employers about "Time off to Vote" from the California Secretary of State's office.

The County-Clerk Recorder's office is located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Street parking in the area is limited; however, there are three public parking garages nearby. Here is a list of those locations:



919 Palm Street Parking Garage (0.1 miles away)

842 Palm Street Parking Structure: (.15 miles away)

881 Marsh Street Parking Structure (.2 miles away)

Google Earth The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office is located at 1055 Monterey Street.

Ballots deposited in the drop box, which carries a reminder reading, "No naked ballots here!" is a reminder that all ballots either put in the box or handed to an election worker at the curb, must be in their envelope and your signature must be on the outside.

KSBY "No Naked Ballots" sign at an Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office

Voters planning to visit the office on Tuesday should also be aware that services unrelated to the election, including civil ceremonies, will not be available.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on June 2 to vote at a polling location or drop off their ballot in a dropbox or at the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY News Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

