Five inmates allegedly involved in deadly assault in Pelican Bay Prison

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the death of an inmate at Pelican Bay State Prison as a homicide.

On Thursday evening, staff responded to a medical emergency call and found Rene B. Lopez unresponsive inside a housing unit.

Officials said Lopez was taken to the prison's medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead. No staff members were injured.

A review of surveillance video allegedly showed inmates Joseph W. Morales and Richard Garcia working together to attack Lopez.

Investigators say Morales and Garcia then handed improvised weapons to Estevan Saucedo, who allegedly threw the weapons into a garbage can. Staff later recovered the weapons.

Officials said two other inmates, Jose D. Rodriguez and Freddie G. Sanchez, were also involved in the incident.

All five suspects were placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the Pelican Bay State Prison Investigative Services Unit and the Del Norte County District Attorney's Office.

The inmates allegedly involved in the attack are serving sentences for the following convictions:

