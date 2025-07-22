Flights at SLO County Airport temporarily suspended due to air traffic control outage

Arriving and departing flights at the SLO County Airport were temporarily placed on hold Tuesday because of a "complete power and communications outage at the Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control," according to airport officials.

Normal flight operations have since resumed.

Airport officials say the Santa Barbara facility is responsible for managing aircraft arrivals, departures and overflights across the San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara areas. For now, the Los Angeles Center has reportedly assumed responsibility for the affected airspace so flights can continue.

Passengers are encouraged to double-check their flight status with their airline for the latest updates before going to the airport.