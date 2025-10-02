Flights to Las Vegas return to SLO County Airport

Viva Las Vegas! Starting Saturday, October 4 Alaska Airlines will bring back its nonstop seasonal service from San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP) to Las Vegas.

"This route is more than just a connection to an iconic city—it’s a boost for our regional economy, supporting tourism, business, and local travelers alike," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports.

Airport officials say the nonstop flight has proven to be a favorite among both leisure and business travelers.

“San Luis Obispo is an important part of our West Coast network, and we can’t wait to reconnect the Central Coast to Las Vegas with nonstop service this fall," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines.

For flight details, visit www.sloairport.com.