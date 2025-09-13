Foo Fighters to perform at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Saturday

Foo Fighters, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning band that has sold millions of albums globally, will be performing at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

Tickets will only be sold at the theater's box office starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. Band representatives said people can line up at the venue starting at 7 a.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m., according to the theater's website. Tickets will be $30. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

The announcement Friday evening caps days of speculation after the band made two cryptic social media posts earlier in the week.

The first post, published Tuesday, featured two images of "Weird Al" Yankovic and a third image of a men's restroom on Cal Poly's campus where Yankovic recorded a parody song, "My Bologna," in 1979. The university has since placed a plaque next to the restroom's door, titled "Studio 229."

Yankovic was a student at Cal Poly and a disc jockey for the university's radio station, KCPR.

The second post, published Thursday, is of what appears to be Dave Grohl posing in a Boo Boo Records t-shirt. The caption reads, "Weekend fit check." Boo Boo Records is the longtime downtown San Luis Obispo record store, located just a block away from the Fremont Theater.

The Fremont Theater's general admission capacity is about 900, according to its website. It's unclear how many tickets will be made available.

Foo Fighters have been nominated for 32 Grammys. They won their first in 2000.

The band kicks off its international tour on Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia, with shows in Singapore, Japan and Mexico to follow.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.