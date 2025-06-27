Former Cal Poly hooper Kobe Sanders drafted 50th overall in NBA Draft

The NBA draft concluded Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with former Cal Poly men's basketball player Kobe Sanders going to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.

With the 50th overall pick, Sanders was selected by the New York Knicks before quickly being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The San Diego native spent four seasons with Cal Poly before transferring his final year to play for the Nevada Wolfpack. In his final season with the Mustangs, the 6'6" wing averaged 19.6 points per game in 2023-24. In his lone season at Nevada, Sanders started 32 of 33 games, averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Sanders now becomes the second Cal Poly player ever to be drafted into the NBA with Lewis Cohen being drafted in 1978. The last Cal Poly player to make the NBA was David Nwaba who played with the Los Angeles Lakers and a handful of other teams starting in 2017.