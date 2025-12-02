Former Gala Pride & Diversity Center executive charged with embezzlement

The former executive director of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center is facing multiple charges of embezzlement.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Dustin Robert Colyer-Worth has been charged with four counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

Colyer-Worth is accused of taking funds from the organization, which provides support services to the local LGBTQ+ community, between November 2022 and October 2024.

In October 2024, the Gala Pride and Diversity Center announced that it had uncovered evidence that Colyer-Worth had been embezzling money from the organization after cutting ties with him the previous month.

Colyer-Worth is scheduled to be arraigned on December 10. He is currently out of custody after posting $20,000 bond with the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

KSBY News attempted to reach out to Colyer-Worth for comment but has not heard back.