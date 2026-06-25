Former Gala Pride & Diversity Center executive sentenced for stealing funds

The former executive director of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for embezzlement.

In May, Dustin Colyer-Worth pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. During his time as executive director of the LGBTQ+ support organization, between 2022 and 2024, Colyer-Worth reportedly took nearly $60,000 from the nonprofit.

As part of his plea agreement, Colyer-Worth agreed to pay $59,302.07 in restitution, which the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says he paid in full before his sentencing.

