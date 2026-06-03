Former San Luis Obispo County probation officer sentenced in embezzlement case

A former San Luis Obispo County deputy probation officer was sentenced Tuesday for stealing more than $169,000 from the San Luis Obispo County Probation Peace Officers' Association.

In February, Fallyn Rollins pleaded no contest to nine counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

Rollins reportedly took the money between February 2023 and August 2024 while serving as the association's treasurer.

While the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office argued that Rollins should serve time in state prison, the judge on Tuesday sentenced her to 270 days in county jail, two years of felony probation, and restitution of $169,874.95, which she has reportedly already paid.

According to the DA's office, Rollins faces a maximum of eight years and four months in state prison if she violates the terms of her probation.