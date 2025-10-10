Free breast cancer screening clinics in San Luis Obispo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are stressing the importance of early detection.

According to California Health Maps, between 2017 and 2021, there were 1,375 reported breast cancer cases in San Luis Obispo County. In Santa Barbara County, there were 1,806 cases.

"In the United States, one out of every eight women will face a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer throughout her lifetime," said Julie Neiggemann, Hearst Cancer Resource Center Director. "From 1989, there has been a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate, and that is in large part due to advances in breast cancer treatment and advances in early screening. If cancer is diagnosed at a very early stage, there's a 99% cure rate."

She says that's why the Hearst Cancer Resource Center offers free screening clinics once a month, and why, for the next few weeks, they are holding even more.

"Our mammogram clinics are available for our community members who are either uninsured or underinsured, and unable to pay their share of cost for mammograms. We would never want cost to be a barrier for them in receiving this important screening," Neiggemann said.

She adds that most women should begin getting mammograms at the age of 40.

If you are interested in participating in the free clinics over the next few weeks, call Eloisa Medina at (805) 503-9497 or Jessica Reyes at (805) 235-3641.

Currently, there are still spots available for the Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 clinics.