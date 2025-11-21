Free Chipper Day scheduled for Dec. 2 in San Luis Obispo

Despite the recent rain, a major fire can happen any time of the year. And just in the last year, the City of San Luis Obispo saw a substantial increase in areas classified as fire hazard severity zones.

"We've had a huge increase in these places," said Joe Little, San Luis Obispo Fire Department Emergency Manager. "So we're really encouraging folks in those areas to reduce the amount of vegetation around their homes and create a defensible space through vegetation management on their property."

That's why he says they are partnering with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council to offer a Free Chipper Day on December 2.

"The Fire Safe Council will have contractors out there to chip up and dispose of those for you," Little said.

Mason Alex, one of the chipping organizers with the County Fire Safe Council, says figuring out if you are eligible for this service is straightforward on their website.

"When you click on the website, it'll show you if your house is going to be in the zone. Then from there we have some rules for your piles on how big they should be and what kind of stuff should be in your piles just to help out us and the crew," Alex said.

He adds that piles should only include branches, shrubs and brush.

If you sign up to participate in the program, he has a few recommendations.

"The best way to help us is to get all your piles towards the roadside or anything that's accessible for us. We have a big truck and we have big equipment," he said.

Alex says that free chipping days are offered around the county, but can be at different times of the year.

You can sign up for the SLO Free Chipper Day or find one near you by clicking here.