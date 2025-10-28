Free flu vaccine pop-up clinic in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will host a free flu vaccine pop-up clinic Thursday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Avenue.

Walk-ins are welcome for everyone aged six months and older - families, seniors and people with chronic conditions are encouraged to attend.

Vaccines are offered first-come, first-serve; no appointment, insurance, income or immigration-status is required.

Health officials ask that you wear short sleeves for easy access to the upper arm.