Free pop-up clinic provides medical services for people in need

San Luis Obispo Virtuity Cares Foundation held a free pop-up medical clinic on Sunday for those in need.

The clinic offered several essential medical procedures, including medical screenings, physical exams, rapid HIV testing, wound care, and more.

J'aime Sawyer, a clinic coordinator, shared why the clinic returns every month: "People look forward to it every month. And if there's something that we don't have, they will request it. And I think that's also important, or why it's important to have it in the same location every single time, is we really have developed a community of people that come and kind of depend on this to supply them for the next month."

If you missed the clinic on Sunday, they are usually held on the second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the San Luis Obispo Public Library.

Proof of financial eligibility is not required to access the services.