Free tax help available soon for SLO County residents

Free tax preparation will be available across San Luis Obispo County starting the first week of February through AARP Tax‑Aide. The service is open to all taxpayers, and no AARP membership is required.

Volunteers complete about 90–95% of individual returns, with appointments offered at nine county locations. Taxpayers should bring a photo ID, last year’s return, and all 2025 tax documents.

Appointments can be made at CCFreeTax.org.

The filing deadline is April 15. Last year, volunteers completed roughly 3,500 returns and helped bring an estimated $3.3 million in refunds back into the county.

Notable tax law changes include higher deductions for state and local taxes, exemptions for some overtime pay and tips, and a new deduction for seniors tied to Social Security taxes. The IRS is also phasing out paper refund checks this year.